Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Rain delayed the start of the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

India were 167 for six at lunch with Ravindra Jadeja (41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) at the crease for the visitors.

The Rohit Sharma-led side trail the Aussies by 278 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul made a gritty 84 off 139 balls before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

