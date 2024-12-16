Ponte Vedra (Florida), Dec 16 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas, already a winner on the domestic tour, has earned a card on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2025.

The Dubai-based Indian turned pro earlier this year.

In the final stage of PGA TOUR Qualifying School, Thomas shot rounds of 70-72-71-68 to total 1-over 281 and finished T-26th.

The top five earned a status on the PGA Tour.

Thomas is guaranteed 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour before being subject to a reshuffle.

Thomas will be the only Indian with a status on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a level below the PGA Tour.

Besides winning in India, he also finished in the Top-10 in International Series in Thailand and Morocco.

