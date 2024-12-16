Pakistan will aim at bouncing back in the ODI series after a disappointing time in the T20Is against South Africa. Mohammad Rizwan and co were outplayed completely in the two T20Is. In the first, the Pakistan captain fought hard but could not take his side past the finish line in a thrilling run chase. In the second T20I, the Pakistan batting came good but this time, it was the bowling that did not click as Saim Ayub's sensational 98* went in vain. The ODIs give Pakistan a chance to redeem themselves on this tour and also prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Paarl.

The Green Shirts enter this ODI series on the back of a historic triumph in Australia. Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 and it was indeed a big boost for them leading up to the Champions Trophy next year. Another solid show, this time against South Africa can help Pakistan gain a lot of momentum in the format and also give them confidence for the remainder of the tour. In this article, we shall take a look at Pakistan's likely XI for the 1st ODI against South Africa.

Top-Order: Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub will open the innings for Pakistan and would look to continue that against South Africa. The left-right combination has achieved some success in recent times and with both batters in good touch, Pakistan will expect another solid start from these two. Babar Azam, the backbone of Pakistan's batting and also the no 1 ODI batter, will come in to bat at number three. SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024: Persistent Rain Washes Away Third South Africa-Pakistan Match Without a Ball Bowled.

Middle-Order: Captain Mohammad Rizwan is the mainstay of Pakistan's middle-order. He comes in at number four followed by Kamran Ghulam, who will look to make the most of this opportunity and cement that spot for himself. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will bat at number six and the fact that he also is a bowling option further adds to the balance of the team.

All-Rounders: Salman Ali Agha will be the main all-rounder for Pakistan in the 1st ODI against South Africa. Shaheen Afridi, with his ability to hit some big shots, will also come in handy. Kamran Ghulam and Saim Ayub also can come in handy with their spin bowling if needed.

Bowlers: The bowling attack will be led by Shaheen Afridi and comprise Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Pakistan can also have a fourth pacer in Mohammad Hasnain, keeping in mind the pace-friendly wickets in South Africa.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

