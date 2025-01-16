Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday picked Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Sophie Molineux for the upcoming Women's Premier League.

Molineux will not feature in the third edition of the WPL due to knee injury, the franchise said.

Dean represents England in international cricket and has played 36 T20Is, in addition to three Tests and 39 ODIs.

The England all-rounder will join RCB for Rs 30 lakh.

Australia's Molineux had earlier missed the ICC Women's Championship ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining the knee injury.

RCB are the defending champions, having beaten Delhi Capitals by eights wickets in the final of the last edition.

