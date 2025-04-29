Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed a stunning 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) in just 15.5 overs, recording the least number of overs taken to complete a 200-plus target in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

This effort broke the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had chased down 207 in 16 overs against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in 2024. Mumbai Indians had previously completed a 200-plus chase in 16.3 overs against RCB at Mumbai in 2023, while Delhi Capitals had chased 209 in 17.3 overs against Gujarat Lions in Delhi in 2017. Mumbai Indians also feature again with their 18-over chase of 201 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Mumbai in 2023.

This successful chase was Rajasthan Royals' fourth instance of hunting down a 200-plus total in the IPL. They had earlier chased 224 against Punjab Kings in Sharjah in 2020, 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata in 2024, and 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad back in 2008. Their 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur now joins this elite list.

Moreover, this was the highest target successfully chased against Gujarat Titans in IPL history, bettering the previous mark of 205 chased by Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad in 2023. It was also only the second instance of a 200-plus chase being completed in Jaipur, after Sunrisers Hyderabad's nail-biting final-ball chase of 215 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

Rajasthan Royals' extraordinary run-rate of 13.38 during the chase was the second-best for any successful 200-plus run-chase in IPL history, with only Punjab Kings' record run-rate of 14.03 during their monumental chase of 262 runs in Kolkata last year standing above it.

During the run-chase of 210 runs, fans were treated to some insanely clean ball-striking from Vaibhav, who scored 101 in just 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79.

Vaibhav reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest century in the history of the IPL, below Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against now-defunct Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013. Vaibhav is now also the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL.

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition out of the water, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR are at the eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, giving them six points. GT is at the third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

