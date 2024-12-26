Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Australian debutant Sam Konstas addressed an incident involving India's Virat Kohli during the first day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Thursday, where Kohli appeared to bump into him, leading to a brief verbal altercation. Despite the tension, Konstas remained composed and expressed his appreciation for the challenge, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Konstas believed the bump was accidental and welcomed the intensity of the moment.

"I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me," Konstas said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"But I think that's just cricket, just the tension," he added.

The young batter emphasised his focus on competing and bringing out his best performance.

"I was just trying to get in the contest and, whoever I was facing, just trying to bring the best version of myself. Obviously, it got heated at times, which was good for me. I feel like that brings the best out of me," he said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials will review the incident between Kohli and Konstas at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to cricket.com.au.

The confrontation saw Kohli and Konstas walking into each other before exchanging words. Australian opener Usman Khawaja intervened, attempting to diffuse the situation by placing his arm around Kohli. Umpire Michael Gough also stepped in as a peacemaker. Match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to review the incident, as reported by cricket.com.au.

According to the ICC's Code of Conduct, "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire."

If adjudged a Level Two offence, either Kohli or Konstas could face three or four demerit points.

Konstas impressed on his debut with a 60-run knock off 65 balls against India, including six fours and two sixes. However, his fearless innings ended in the 20th over when India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series level at 1-1, both sides are vying for a crucial lead in the Boxing Day Test to strengthen their bid for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. (ANI)

