Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Sarla Fibres demonstrated excellent teamwork to seize the advantage, comfortably finishing at the top of the standings in the qualifying Swiss League of the Mixed Teams competition at the National Ranking Bridge Championship here on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), was hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

The fancied Sarla Fibres team, comprising Vrinda Jhunjhunwala, Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal, Sandeep Karmarkar and Marianne Karmarkar, dominated the proceedings and lost just one match and finished with a tally of 108 VPs.

Team Jesal, with 90.38 VPs, followed in second position, while Team Slammers were in third position with 89.80 VPs.

The top-eight teams have qualified for Friday's quarter-finals knockouts.

Top-8 qualifiers: Team Sarla Fibres, Team Jesal, Team Slammers, Team Acing It, Hexa Squad, Team Snapdragon, Team Harmony, Warriors.

