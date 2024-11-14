Coincidences in cricket are not new but this one will surely blow your mind! a fan pointed out a series of amazing similarities between Tilak Varma and Suresh Raina after the former scored a century in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2024. The young left-hander, who made his international debut just last year, took apart the South Africa national cricket team's bowling attack and attained the three-figure mark off 52 balls and finished with 107 off 56 deliveries, a knock which included eight fours and seven sixes. He was the protagonist of a batting performance that saw the India national cricket team score a total of 219/6, eventually winning the match by 11 runs. Tilak Varma Expresses Gratitude to India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav After Match-Winning Century Against South Africa, Says ‘He Gave Me an Opportunity To Bat at No 3 So Wanted To Repay His Faith’.

Taking to social media, a fan with the username 'shebas_10dulkar' shared a list of similarities that is sure to surprise many. The fan pointed out that both left-handers, who bowl off-breaks, were born in the month of November. Both Tilak Varma and Suresh Raina scored fifties in just their second appearance in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and went on to make their T20I debuts at age 20. Among a range of other similarities, the fan pointed out that both Suresh Raina and Tilak Varma went on to score their maiden T20I centuries against South Africa while batting at number three. Suresh Raina had created history in 2010 when he became the first Indian to score a century in T20I cricket and Tilak Varma is the latest addition in that list, which features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma Shine As India Seal 11-Run Win Over South Africa in 3rd T20I, Take 2–1 Lead in Series.

Fan Points Out Similarities Between Suresh Raina and Tilak Varma

𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮 - Born in November - Left Handed Batsman - Right arm off break Bowler - Maiden IPL Fifty in 2nd match - 350 runs + 10 Catches in Debut IPL Season - T20I Debut at 20 age - Two Catches in T20I Debut - Maiden T20I 50s Ended in Losing Cause (Opponent Chased… — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 13, 2024

Suresh Raina, after an illustrious career spanning 322 matches, where he scored 7,988 runs, had retired from international cricket in the year 2020, on the same day as that of former captain MS Dhoni. Tilak Varma meanwhile, was one of Mumbai Indians' retained players and this century in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I is just a glimpse of the immense potential the 22-year-old has.

