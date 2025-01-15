Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Wednesday.
India:
Also Read | On Which Channel Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs WI Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.
Pratika Rawal c Georgina Dempsey b Freya Sargent 154
Smriti Mandhana c Ava Canning b Orla Prendergast 135
Also Read | Mohammedan SC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MSC vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.
Richa Ghosh b Arlene Kelly 59
Tejal Hasabnis c Laura Delany b Orla Prendergast 28
Harleen Deol c Orla Prendergast b Georgina Dempsey 15
Jemimah Rodrigues not out 4
Deepti Sharma not out 11
Extras: (B-7, LB-7, W-15) 29
Total: (for 5 wickets in 50 Over) 435
Fall of wickets: 1-233, 2-337, 3-387, 4-415, 5-419.
Bowling: Orla Prendergast 8-0-71-2, Ava Canning 8-0-64-0, Arlene Kelly 7-0-66-1, Freya Sargent 8-0-68-1,Georgina Dempsey 10-0-65-1, Alana Dalzell 3-0-28-0, Laura Delany 6-0-59-0. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)