Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Wednesday.

India:

Pratika Rawal c Georgina Dempsey b Freya Sargent 154

Smriti Mandhana c Ava Canning b Orla Prendergast 135

Richa Ghosh b Arlene Kelly 59

Tejal Hasabnis c Laura Delany b Orla Prendergast 28

Harleen Deol c Orla Prendergast b Georgina Dempsey 15

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 4

Deepti Sharma not out 11

Extras: (B-7, LB-7, W-15) 29

Total: (for 5 wickets in 50 Over) 435

Fall of wickets: 1-233, 2-337, 3-387, 4-415, 5-419.

Bowling: Orla Prendergast 8-0-71-2, Ava Canning 8-0-64-0, Arlene Kelly 7-0-66-1, Freya Sargent 8-0-68-1,Georgina Dempsey 10-0-65-1, Alana Dalzell 3-0-28-0, Laura Delany 6-0-59-0. (MORE) PTI

