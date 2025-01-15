Team Matches Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Pakistan and West Indies meet in the two-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. However, the result of the PAK vs WI Test series won’t have any impact on WTC as far as finals are concerned as finalists have already been decided. For the uninitiated, South Africa and Australia will contest in the WTC 2023-25 final. Meanwhile, fans looking for PAK vs WI live telecast channel and free live streaming online details can continue reading. Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the home side which sees the return of spinner Sajid Khan. The spinner after a sensational performance against England was not picked for South Africa due to pace-friendly conditions. Star batsman Babar Azam also returns for home Tests after he dropped against England. Opener Abdullah Shafique following his poor performance against South Africa has been dropped for the PAK vs WI Test series while Imam-ul-Haq has been added to the squad. On the other hand, Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies side.

Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches?

There is no word on the official broadcaster yet for the Pakistan vs West Indies Test series 2025 in India. However, Pakistan’s last home series was telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Sports Network channels will likely provide a live telecast of PAK vs WI 2025 in India. Greenhouse Covering, Heaters Deployed As PCB Attempts to Dry Pitches For Spinners Ahead of WI vs PAK Test Series 2025 (See Pics).

How to Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

With the possibility of Sony Sports Network providing the live telecast of PAK vs WI 2025, it means SonyLiv will provide the PAK vs WI live streaming in India. Apart from that, FanCode could possibly provide PAK vs WI 2025 live streaming in India as well.

