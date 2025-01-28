Kuala Lumpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the India U-19 T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland here on Tuesday.

India Women Under-19s: Kamalini G c Muir b Maceira 51

Trisha Gongadi not out

110

Sanika Chalke not out 29

Extras: (LB-7, NB-1, W-10) 18

Total: 208 for 1 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-147

Bowling: Gabriella Fontenla 4-0-42-0, Ammy Baldie 3-0-33-0, Kirsty McColl 3-0-30-0, Nayma Sheikh 3-0-25-0, Mollie Parker 3-0-46-0, Maisie Maceira 4-0-25-1.

Scotland Women Under-19s:

Pippa Kelly b Aayushi Shukla

12

Emma Walsingham c Shabnam Shakil b Vaishnavi Sharma

12

Pippa Sproul c Prasad b Vaishnavi Sharma 11

Niamh Muir c&b Vaishnavi Sharma 1

Nayma Sheikh not out 10

Charlotte Nevard b Aayushi Shukla 3

Ammy Baldie b Aayushi Shukla 0

Gabriella Fontenla st Kamalini b Aayushi Shukla 0

Maisie Maceira c Chalke b Trisha 5

Mollie Parker lbw b Trisha 0

Kirsty McColl st Kamalini b Trisha

3

Extras: (W-1)

1

Total: (58 all out in 14 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-33, 3-35, 4-38, 5-42, 6-42, 7-42, 8-48, 9-48, 10-58

Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 2-0-13-0, Aayushi Shukla 3-0-8-4, Mithila Vinod 3-20-0-0, Vaishnavi Sharma 2-0-5-3, Sonam Yadav 2-0-6

-0, Trisha Gongadi 2-0-6

-3.

