New Delhi [India], May 6: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The left-handed batsman also urged everyone to get vaccinated as it will 'help us defeat' the coronavirus. Dhawan also thanked the frontline warriors for their "sacrifices and dedication" which they have shown as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis. IPL 2021 Suspended: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran Including 8 England Cricketers Back in London.

"Vaccinated..Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus," Dhawan tweeted. Dhawan was playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed. The left-handed batsman on Monday informed that he will be funding the purchase of Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to help people fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

Dhawan had also urged everyone who's eligible to come forward and donate plasma in order to help people battling COVID-19. Last week, Dhawan said he will be donating Rs 20 lakh and the prize money from all post-match individual performance awards that he will receive in the IPL 2021 to "Mission Oxygen" to help fund the requirement of oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

