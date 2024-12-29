Centurion [South Africa], December 29 (ANI): South Africa registered their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 which is set to be played at the Lord's next year following their victory against Pakistan by two wickets in the first Test of their two-match series here on Sunday.

The Proteas were already on top of the WTC standings after a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka at home. Having played 11 Tests in the ongoing cycle, South Africa have won seven games and have a win percentage of 66.67.

Having started off the ongoing cycle with a drawn series at home against India, followed by a clean sweep at the hands of New Zealand, the Proteas bounced back with impressive wins away from home against West Indies and Bangladesh, followed by dominant displays at home.

The Temba Bavuma-led side pipped Australia, India and Sri Lanka - who are also in contention - to become the first team to book a spot in the Final at Lord's next year, barring any point deductions owing to slow-over rate.

Requiring a win to confirm qualification, South Africa had been dealt early blows by Pakistan late on the third day after the visitors had set up a total of 148. At Stumps on Saturday, the Proteas were three down for 27 at the SuperSport Park.

But starting the day's play on Sunday, skipper Temba Bavuma combined alongside Aiden Markram to restore some calm, but Pakistan forged another comeback with pacer Mohammad Abbas snapping six wickets in the second innings.

The Proteas were left teetering at 99/8 when Kagiso Rabada (31*) joined Marco Jansen (16*) in the middle. The duo combined to add runs for the ninth wicket to seal the win.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and elected to field first in Centurion.

The hosts were put in the driving seat after Dane Paterson (5/61) and debutant Corbin Bosch (4/63) ran through the visiting batting on the opening day.

With Pakistan putting a fight back with the ball, Aiden Markram and Corbin Bosch gritted it out with the bat to help the home team gain a 64-run lead in the first innings.

Despite half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, Pakistan were unable to capitalise with the bat and post a challenging total.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, snapping the third fifth-wicket haul of his career as Pakistan bundled out for 211.

The hosts eventually managed to chase down the total in the most dramatic of ways to make it to the WTC Final for the first time.

Brief Score: Pakistan 211 & 237 (Saud Shakeel 84, Babar Azam 50, Marco Jansen 6/52) vs South Africa 301 & 150/8 (Temba Bavuma 40, Aiden Markram 37, Mohammad Abbas 6-54). (ANI)

