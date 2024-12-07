Gqeberha, Dec 7 (AP) South Africa was building a defendable total against Sri Lanka as it reached 191-3 in its second innings and a lead of 221 runs on day three Saturday of the second test.

Aiden Markram's 55 moved the Proteas' lead past 100, and captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs gave the lead more gloss by stumps with an unbroken stand of 82.

The Proteas, already up 1-0 in the short series, ought to feel more confident with a few more runs on the board by lunchtime on Sunday. The highest successful run chase at St George's Park was 271 by Australia in 1997 against South Africa.

At the start of the day, Sri Lanka was handily placed at 242-3. But its first innings was stopped at 328, short of South Africa's total by 30 runs, after a maiden five-wicket haul by medium-pacer Dane Paterson.

Gerald Coetzee's injury replacement took three wickets in one over and 5-71 overall. (AP)

