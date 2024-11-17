Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Nov 17 (AP) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against New Zealand on Sunday.

Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando smashed centuries in Sri Lanka's 45-run win under the DLS method in a rain-affected first ODI on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read | Will Jude Bellingham Play Tonight in England vs Ireland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Real Madrid Midfielder Featuring in Starting XI.

New Zealand retained the same playing XI which struggled against Sri Lanka's spinners in the first game at Dambulla in which all-rounder Nathan Smith, opening batter Tim Robinson and wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay all made their ODI debuts for the tourists.

The home team further strengthened its spin attack with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage brought in as the fourth slow bowling option. Wellalage replaced fast bowler Dushan Madushanka.

Also Read | WBBL 2024: Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women's Big Bash League.

The series will provide New Zealand a build up for next year's Champions Trophy tournament, which Sri Lanka failed to qualify for by finishing ninth in last year's World Cup in India.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)