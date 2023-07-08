Milan [Italy], July 8 (ANI): Inter Milan on Saturday announced Stefan De Vrij's decision of extending his stay with the club for two more years.

Inter Milan released an official statement to announce that the 31-year-old defender signed a contract extension with the club which has prolonged his stay.

"FC Internazionale Milano can announce that it has reached an agreement with Stefan De Vrij to prolong his stay at the Club. The 31-year-old defender has extended his contract until 2025," read Inter Milan's statement.

De Vrij's contract extension further boosts their defence following the departure of the defender duo Milan Skriniar and Danilo D'Ambrosio earlier this month. Along with them, midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has also left the club.

The 28-year-old Skriniar, who captains Slovakia, ended his stay in Italy after winning a Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups during six seasons with the Nerazzurri. He featured 246 times and found the back of the net 11 times.

Skriniar's last season was plagued by injuries as he missed over 20 games in all competitions with the club. The defensive struggle was quite evident as they conceded 42 goals and finished third in the Italian top flight. On Thursday he made his move to Paris Saint Germain on a five-year deal.

As per the official website of Paris Saint Germain, Milan Skriniar said, "I am very happy to be part of this wonderful Club", said Milan Skriniar. "PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans."

While his defensive partner D'Ambrosio is ending his playing days with Inter after scoring 21 times and providing 20 assists.

Ambrosio's Italian teammate Roberto Gagliardini will leave the club after playing 190 games and scoring 16 goals in his six-year career. The 29-year-old midfielder won a Scudetto, two Supercoppa Italiana titles and two Coppa Italia titles during his time in Italy with Inter. Last season he made 29 appearances and he was a part of the group that lifted the Supercoppa Italiana. (ANI)

