Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is under consideration for the Champions Trophy squad after concerns grew over the availability of Saim Ayub due to his ankle fracture. Shan, who is presently leading Pakistan in the home series against the West Indies, last played in an ODI in May 2023 while his last T20 international appearance came in late 2022 in the World T20 Cup in Australia. "Shan's name is under consideration as he has got back among the runs in Test cricket and his record in 50-overs cricket in county and domestic cricket is very impressive," a source close to the selectors said.

He said no final decision had been made on who will replace Saim as the selectors are still waiting for a final word on his availability. Highest Partnerships for Pakistan vs South Africa in Test Series: From Babar Azam-Shan Masood to Misbah-Ul-Haq-Younis Khan, Check Full List.

"We have been told that the PCB's medical panel will have final say on whether Saim will play in the Champions Trophy based on how his recovery continues in London. A clear picture will be available later this month," the source said.

He said in case Saim is not available besides Shan, Imam ul Haq and young Haseebullah Khan were also in the run for the openers slot in the Champions Trophy final squad. "Haseebullah's advantage is he is also a wicketkeeper and can reserve for Muhammad Rizwan but the disadvantage is he is inexperienced in international ODIs and it would be a gamble putting him straight into a major ICC event," the source added.

He said if Saim is not available it will be a setback to the team but Fakhar Zaman, Shan, Imam or Haseebullah would get their chances. The selectors are yet to announce Pakistan's final CT squad of 15 but the source explained this is because the ICC has kept 12th February as the final deadline for participating nations to announce their final squads and secondly the selectors are waiting on Saim Ayub's recovery process. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The source said there should be no surprises in the Pakistan squad since except for the opener's slots all the other players who have recently appeared in ODIs in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa appear to be automatic selections. "Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem are certainly the two spinners in the squad while Haris Rauf, Shaheen, Naseem and Muhammad Hasnain or Aamer Jamal would be the pacers,"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)