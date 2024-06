Rotkreuz (Switzerland), Jun 28 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik got off to a solid start at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open as she carded 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Ladies European Tour event here.

Though the first round was far from complete, Tvesa, who is making a comeback from indifferent form, had four birdies and one bogey at Golfpark Holzhausern.

Among Indians in fray, only Seher Atwal had finished at 6-over 77 while Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall had just about started their rounds.

This week India's leading stars, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs are taking a break.

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and Sweden's Caroline Hedwall shared the early lead with 5-under 66 each. Ten players, including Tvesa were 3-under with some of the players yet to complete their first round.

Tvesa was an early starter from the 10th and birdied the 11th and the 15th, both Par-3s with excellent tee shots.

She added a third birdie on the third before dropping her first bogey on the seventh, but got that shot back on the ninth, her closing hole.

Among the players who finished their first round with 68s were former Hero Women's Indian Open winner Christine Wolf, Switzerland's Kim Metraux, Lisa Pettersson of Sweden and England's Alice Hewson.

