The internet has a new favourite catchphrase—it’s Hailey Welch’s ‘Hawk Tuah.’ Netizens can’t seem to have had enough of her viral video, which triggered a wave of funny memes and jokes ruling the social media timeline. As hilarious as it may be, some remarks can be distasteful. And that’s what seems to have happened when a video of two women enjoying their ice cream cone while watching a baseball game surfaced online. One of them took to social media and slammed ESPN for recording the video and further sexualising her eating the ice cream. She said that it led to her and the friend becoming the target of internet creeps and that she even got compared to the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl.

The video in question is from the 2024 College World Series Championship held in Omaha, Nebraska. The viral segment from ESPN’s broadcast touched off a wave of controversy on social media. The network’s camera zoomed in on two young women enjoying the ice cream as it melted in the scorching heat. The commentator can be heard saying, “You gotta get it before it melts and it’s liquid.” Did 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch Lose Her Job as Preschool Teacher?

Watch Video of Baseball Fans Eating Ice Cream Cone

These girls are mad ESPN recorded them eating ice cream at a Men’s College World Series game. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/5TfG7k68Cc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2024

The TikTok user, identified as Annie, addressed her newfound fame due to the prolonged camera shot. In the video, she detailed the situation while highlighting some of the disturbing comments made on the platform. The clip is now going viral on X and other social media platforms. She said, “If you were watching the men’s series baseball championship game, you may or may not have seen this lovely clip of me and my best friend on TV.” She continued, “It was a 20-second segment of just us licking our ice cream. Twenty seconds. Dedicated. With commentary. To just us eating our ice cream. We all knew what direction that video was going to head in. And lo and behold, the creeps of TikTok got a hold of it. Because we woke up getting compared to the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl. Which, no shade to her. Girl, do whatever.” Annie further said she was disgusted by the “absolutely repulsing” comments on the video. Meet 'Hawk Tuah' Girls Hailey Welch and Chelsea Bradford, the Viral TikTok Sensations From Tim and Dee Interview! What Does 'Hawk Tuah' Even Mean? – Everything You Need To Know.

Baseball Fan Annie Gets Compared to 'Hawk Tuah' Girl

Here’s “Annie” complaining for 5 minutes about ESPN taking video of her eating ice cream. pic.twitter.com/RS9k35sTu2 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2024

Watch Video of 'Hawk Tuah' Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim & Dee TV (@timanddeetv)

Meanwhile, the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Hailey Welch turned into an overnight sensation after her on-the-street interview went viral online. The initial video, posted by creator duo Tim and Dee TV, has been remixed, re-created and discussed so much online that Hailey is now dubbed the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’

