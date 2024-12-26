Melbourne [Australia], December 26: Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident occurred on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Kohli made physical contact with Australia's debutant by bumping his shoulder after the 10th over, leading to a heated exchange between the two players. Australia's Usman Khawaja intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation, according to the ICC. Under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)" is prohibited. Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Poor Form in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Says ‘I Haven’t Been Disciplined Enough’ (Watch Video).

Kohli accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. The charge was brought by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig. Kohli's actions drew criticism from several cricket experts, including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation," Ponting said on the host broadcaster Channel Seven, as quoted by the ICC. "No doubt in my mind whatsoever," he added.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together," he said.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," he noted. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also weighed in on the matter, saying, "There is a line, and you don't want to overstep that line," as quoted by the ICC.

Meanwhile, Konstas, who impressed on his Test debut by scoring 60 off 65 balls with six fours and two sixes, downplayed the altercation during the post-day press conference. "I was just doing my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me," Konstas said, as quoted by the ICC. Sam Konstas Batting Video Highlights: Watch 19-Year-Old Australian Debutant Score Entertaining 60 During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

"I think that is just cricket, just the tension. For me, it's about having that freedom, backing myself, and trying to bring out the best version of me. I was lucky enough to get a few runs today," he added.

Konstas' dynamic batting stood out as he fearlessly took on India's premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. However, his innings ended when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him lbw, breaking an 89-run opening partnership. All four of Australia's top-order batters scored half-centuries, though none converted them into substantial scores. Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68 as Australia finished Day 1 at 311/6. Jasprit Bumrah was India's standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 75 runs. (ANI)

