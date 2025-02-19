Sports News | Yuvraj Sandhu, Manu Gandas Enjoy Two-shot Advantage at Halfway Stage

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu and Manu Gandas of Gurugram enjoyed a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 19, 2025 07:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Yuvraj Sandhu, Manu Gandas Enjoy Two-shot Advantage at Halfway Stage

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu and Manu Gandas of Gurugram enjoyed a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open here on Wednesday.

Yuvraj (32-34), winner of the PGTI season-opener last week, and Manu (31-35), a former winner at Glade One Golf Resort & Club, were placed atop the leaderboard with identical totals of six-under 66 as they carded second-round scores of 34 and 35 respectively.

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Saptak Talwar (34-34) of Greater Noida posted a second straight 34 to be placed third at four-under 68.

Defending champion Abhinav Lohan (36) and Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh (34) were both placed tied 10th at two-under 70.

Also Read | 11/0 in 1 Over UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh Eye Good Start.

The first two rounds of the event consisted of nine holes each.

After the completion of 18 holes on Wednesday, the cut was applied at even-par 72.

Fifty-two professionals made the cut.

The third and fourth rounds will now consist of 18 holes each.

The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36.

The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds will be 72.

Sandhu produced two birdies on day two to rise one spot into the joint lead.

Overnight leader Manu continued on top of the pack as joint leader as a result of his two birdies and one bogey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Sports News | Yuvraj Sandhu, Manu Gandas Enjoy Two-shot Advantage at Halfway Stage

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu and Manu Gandas of Gurugram enjoyed a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage of the Rs 1 crore Gujarat Open here on Wednesday.

Yuvraj (32-34), winner of the PGTI season-opener last week, and Manu (31-35), a former winner at Glade One Golf Resort & Club, were placed atop the leaderboard with identical totals of six-under 66 as they carded second-round scores of 34 and 35 respectively.

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Saptak Talwar (34-34) of Greater Noida posted a second straight 34 to be placed third at four-under 68.

Defending champion Abhinav Lohan (36) and Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh (34) were both placed tied 10th at two-under 70.

Also Read | 11/0 in 1 Over UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh Eye Good Start.

The first two rounds of the event consisted of nine holes each.

After the completion of 18 holes on Wednesday, the cut was applied at even-par 72.

Fifty-two professionals made the cut.

The third and fourth rounds will now consist of 18 holes each.

The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The par for the course in the first two rounds was 36.

The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds will be 72.

Sandhu produced two birdies on day two to rise one spot into the joint lead.

Overnight leader Manu continued on top of the pack as joint leader as a result of his two birdies and one bogey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Champions Trophy
500K+ searches
ICC Champions Trophy
200K+ searches
Shivaji Maharaj
200K+ searches
Bayern vs Celtic
50K+ searches
IND vs BAN
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Champions Trophy
500K+ searches
ICC Champions Trophy
200K+ searches
Shivaji Maharaj
200K+ searches
Bayern vs Celtic
50K+ searches
IND vs BAN
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel