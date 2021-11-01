Singer Taylor Swift brought out her cute side by dressing up as a squirrel for this year's Halloween. On Monday, Swift took to Twitter and shared a few images from the Halloween celebrations. In the pictures, she can be seen donning an oversized squirrel costume. Harry Styles Wears Blue Gingham Frock, Channelises Inner Dorothy From ‘Wizard of Oz’; Netizens Go Gaga Over His Choice of Halloween 2021 Costume.

"Can't talk right now, I'm doin hot squirrel s**t #halloween2021 #HalloweenTaylorsVersion," she captioned the post. Swift's squirrel look left netizens in the awe of 'Blank Space' hitmaker's cuteness. "How cute," a fan commented. "Hahahha cute look," another one wrote. Halloween 2021: Jacqueline Fernandez Sets Social Media Ablaze With Her Sultry Mermaid Look (View Pic).

Check Out Taylor Swift's Tweet Below:

A few days ago, Swift turned heads with her special appearance at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she performed a cover of Carole King's 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)