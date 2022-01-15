Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): While Android 13 is still a while away from its launch, rumours and leaks have already started emerging. And the latest Android 13 leak is about the design aspect.

With Android 12, Google introduced its Material You theming engine (Pixel exclusive) which applies a varied colour palette across your home screen, widgets, icons and menus based on colours found in your wallpaper.

It seems this feature will be further expanded in Android 13 (codenamed Tiramisu) as a new report from Android Police details new colour palette combination options and brings their source code names.

Tonal Spot, Vibrant, Expressive, Spritz will each come with a preset of colours again based on the hues found in your wallpaper. The latter three options offer a wider range of accent colours with some not even part of the background image's palette.

Spritz, for example, uses more muted monochromatic tones that fit nicely with dark mode while Expressive offers more popping colours that still match the core ones from your background image.

The new features are still in the early development phase and with at least another several months ahead of the first Android 13 developer betas we might see other changes take place. (ANI)

