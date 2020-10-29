Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Microsoft has introduced new features in Excel allowing users to import their own data as a custom data type.

The tech company is bringing over 100 new data types into Excel for Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscribers, as per The Verge.

Excel users will be able to track stocks, pull in nutritional information for dieting plans, and much more, thanks to data from Wolfram Alpha's service.

This is currently available for Office beta testers in the Insiders program, The Verge added.

On the consumer side, Wolfram Alpha data types are currently available in preview for Office insiders and should be available to all Microsoft 365 subscribers soon. (ANI)

