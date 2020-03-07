Telecast Ban an Attack on 'free and Fair' Reporting, Will Legally Fight Against I&B Order: Media One

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Media One, one of two Kerala-based channels whose telecast was banned by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry for 48 hours over their coverage of Delhi violence, has condemned the ban calling it a 'blatant attack against free and fair reporting' and said that the organization will fight legally against this "unprecedented" and "undemocratic" action."The Information and Broadcasting Ministry's ban on MediaOne TV for 48 hours is unfortunate and condemnable. This is a blatant attack against free and fair reporting. The order issued by I & B ministry to suspend the telecast from March 6th, 19.30 hrs to March 8th 19.30 hrs, is for criticizing RSS and Delhi Police," read a release by CL Thomas, Editor in Chief, MediaOne TV dated March 6."The order also states that MediaOne has referred hate speeches made by Mr Kapil Mishra, the BJP leader from Delhi, as a reason for igniting violence in Delhi. The ministry order has mentioned on our reporting about not registering FIR against hate speeches, has violated cable TV Act. This is nothing but an order to stop free and fair journalism," it said."MediaOne will fight legally against this unprecedented and undemocratic action imposed by Information and Broadcasting Ministry," it further said.The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels, Asianet News and Media One, for 48 hours for their reporting of Delhi violence.With regard to Media One channel coverage, the order of I&B Ministry read, "The channel alleged that Delhi Police remained inactive during the violence, vandalised the shops and fruit carts and set them ablaze. The channel also reported that violence took place mostly in Muslim dominated areas of Chand Bagh, Delhi." (ANI)

