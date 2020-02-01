Three CAF Personnel Injured in Firing in Bastar

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Three personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were injured after they allegedly opened fire at each other in Bijapur on Saturday, said IG Bastar P Sundarraj."They are undergoing treatment in the hospital," Sundarraj said.Out of three, two injured CAF personnel are in critical condition. The incident took place at CAF camp in Farsegarh at around 4 pm today.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)