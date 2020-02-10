Three Overground Workers Arrested in Jan 31 Encounter Case

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Three Overground Workers (OGWs) have been arrested from Pulwama district of south Kashmir in connection with the recent encounter along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed, officials said on Monday.

Suhail Javed Lone, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Shoiab Manzoor were arrested in an overnight operation, they said.

Lone, a Jammu student, was the second point of contact for JeM terrorists in case they failed to meet Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was driving them to the Kashmir Valley.

Dar is a cousin of the suicide bomber who killed 40 CRPF personnel in a deadly attack last year in Pulwama.

The three Pakistani terrorists were killed and their three associates, all residents of south Kashmir, arrested during the encounter that broke out when security forces intercepted the truck near Ban Toll Plaza on January 31.

Besides Dar, the other two persons arrested from the scene of the encounter were Sartaj Ahmad Mantoo and Asif Ahmad Malik.

