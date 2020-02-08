Tight Vigil at Ghaziabad, Gurugram Border Ahead of Polling Today

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): With polling for Delhi Assembly elections today, police thoroughly checked vehicles at Ghaziabad and Gurugram borders.Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur check post and Delhi-Gurugram border with police personnel keeping vigil on suspected vehicles and persons."Ghaziabad district is on alert. Checking is going on at various points. At 36 points located on the border, video recordings and checking of vehicles is being done," SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani had said.The counting of votes will take place on February 11 (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)