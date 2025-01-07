Peshawar, Jan 7 (PTI) Two suspected militants were killed when a projectile struck a compound believed to house terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, security officials said.

The targeted compound was located in the Skaranbo jungles of the Hassan Khel area, bordering Peshawar and Kohat districts.

The local Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader, Salman, was reportedly present in the area at the time.

The area has long served as a transit route for TTP militants and has been a stronghold for the group since it emerged as a significant threat to state security institutions.

