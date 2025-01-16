Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 50 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria during the past week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops seized weapons and terror funds.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Spacewalk: NASA's Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut Steps Out on Spacewalk After 7 Months in Orbit (Watch Video).

The army added that ten Palestinian terrorists were killed in two airstrikes in Jenin during this time. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)