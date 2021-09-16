Chengdu, September 16: At least two people were confirmed dead and three others injured after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Luxian County of Luzhou City in China's Sichuan Province.

The casualties were reported at a village in Fuji Township of Luxian County, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake occurred at 4:33 am. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km.

The provincial government has activated the second-highest emergency response system. Meanwhile, the Luzhou City authorities have launched I emergency response for disaster probe and rescue.

