Rescuers work on a house collapsed following an earthquake hit in Osaki town, in southwestern Japan on August 9, 2024 (Photo credit/Reuters)

Tokyo [Japan], January 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on Richter Scale jolted Japan on Monday, National Center for Seismology reported.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10km, latitude of 31.84 N, and Longitude of 132.54 E.

The details of the same were shared on X.

"EQ of M: 6.5, On: 13/01/2025 17:49:21 IST, Lat: 31.84 N, Long: 132.54 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Japan," the NCS stated.

The whole country is in a very active seismic area, and they have the densest seismic network in the world, so they are able to record many earthquakes, as per United States Geological Survey. (ANI)

