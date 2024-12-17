Jakarta [Indonesia], December 17 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Indonesia's Minister of Defence, Lt General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd) on Tuesday and discussed growing defence ties with a focus on measures to further consolidate maritime cooperation, including operational engagements and joint training initiatives.

During the meeting, Admiral Tripathi highlighted potential opportunities for collaboration in the defence industry for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

On December 16, Chief of the Staff of the Indonesian Navy, Muhammad Ali, received Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi with a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Jakarta. The two officials held discussions focussed on further strengthening the partnership between the navies of India and Indonesia.

"Discussions focussed on further strengthening the Navy-to-Navy partnership through enhanced operational interactions & joint training initiatives, as well as augmenting #maritimesecurity cooperation reinforcing the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo Pacific. Avenues for enhancing #interoperability & capacity-building were also deliberated during the meeting," the spokesperson added.

During the visit, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with top-level Indonesian Government and defence officials including Lt General Agus Subiyanto.

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

"The visit underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the press release said.

The existing maritime cooperation between the navies of India and Indonesia encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity. Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is underway along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest." (ANI)

