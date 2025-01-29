Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 29 (ANI): Bangladesh's Awami League has announced a series of political programs, including a general strike and a nationwide blockade, in protest against what it describes as "false cases" against Sheikh Hasina and the ongoing persecution of religious minorities in the country.

The party issued a statement late on Tuesday outlining its upcoming protest schedule and demands, asserting that stricter measures would follow if authorities attempted to obstruct their activities.

According to the party's official statement, the programs will be carried out as follows: from Saturday, February 1, to Wednesday, February 5, party members will distribute leaflets; on Thursday, February 6, a protest march and rally will be held; a second protest rally is scheduled for Monday, February 10; on Sunday, February 16, the party will conduct a blockade; and on Tuesday, February 18, a nationwide morning-to-evening hartal (general strike) will take place.

The Awami League has warned that, "if there is any kind of obstruction in these programs to realise the political and democratic rights of the people of the country, more strict programs will be announced."

The party's protests are primarily focused on demanding the withdrawal of legal cases against Sheikh Hasina, including what it calls a "false murder case" filed against the former prime minister. The statement also calls for the dismissal of other cases in the "illegal and illegal ICT Tribunal" and an end to what the party describes as a "farcical trial."

Additionally, the Awami League has framed its movement as a response to the violence and persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, specifically referencing "attacks and massacres of religious minorities including Hindu-Buddhist-Christians and attacks and vandalism of various religious shrines."

The party has further demanded that the government "stop killings" and ensure the protection of all citizens.

This marks the Awami League's first major street mobilisation since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. However, the party faces significant logistical and political challenges in executing these protests, as many of its leaders and workers are currently in hiding due to fears of legal action and targeted attacks.

With a large number of its members on the run, the scale and effectiveness of the announced demonstrations remain uncertain. (ANI)

