Hong Kong, Jan 13 (AP) China's exports in December grew at a faster pace than expected, as factories rushed to fulfill orders amid uncertainty over trade tariffs that could be imposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Exports in December grew 10.7% compared to the same period last year, beating estimates of about 7%.

Also Read | Animal Bestiality Turns Fatal in Brazil: Farm Worker Brutally Kicked to Death After ‘Trying To Have Sex With Cow’ in Samambaia.

Imports also beat estimates, growing 1%. Analysts expected imports to shrink about 1.5% compared to the same period last year.

Trump has pledged to impose 10% tariffs on Chinese goods and close some loopholes that exporters currently use to sell their products more cheaply in the U.S. If enacted, his plans would likely raise prices in America and squeeze sales and profit margins for Chinese exporters. (AP)

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: No Plans To Lay Off Employees in India, Says Company's South Asia Head Amid Reports of Job Cuts Across Departments Globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)