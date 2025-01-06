Kathmandu, Jan 6 (PTI) The campus and hostel buildings of a college built with India's assistance in Nepal's Myagdi district was handed over to its management committee on Monday.

The campus and hostel buildings of Myagdi Multiple Campus were built with India's financial assistance amounting to NRs 27.93 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation', the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

It was formally handed over to the Campus Management Committee jointly by Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Myagdi, and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

India's grant was utilised for the construction of Campus buildings including Humanities block, Management block, Girls' hostel block and other allied facilities, the release said.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Myagdi. The infrastructure created would help provide access to higher education and hostel facilities to the students of Myagdi Multiple Campus, the release said.

It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the region, it said.

The Myagdi Multiple Campus, established in 1996, is a community-based institution and offers Bachelor and Master level courses. The campus has around 950 students, 70 per cent of whom are girls.

