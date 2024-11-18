Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Commissioner Brendan Carr as the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories. An independent US government agency overseen by Congress, the Commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America's communications law and regulations.

Sharing a post on X, Carr wrote, Thank you, President Trump! I am humbled and honoured to serve as Chairman of the FCC. Now we get to work - United States.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that Commissioner Brendan Carr will be Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC's General Counsel. I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times."

The statement added, "His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman."

The statement by Trump further called Carr a "warrior for Free Speech." "Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms, and held back our Economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America. Congratulations to Chairman Brendan Carr on a job well done. Lead us into a great future, Brendan!" the statement added.

Notably, Carr has served at the FCC since 2012, including as an Advisor to then FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai. Earlier in his career, Commissioner Carr worked as an attorney specialising in Appellate, Litigation, and Regulatory matters.

Previously, Commissioner Carr clerked on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for Judge Dennis Shedd. After attending Georgetown University for his undergrad, Commissioner Carr earned his JD Magna Cum Laude from the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law where he served as an Editor of the Catholic University Law Review.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, President-elect Donald Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)

