Houston, November 18: Exxon Mobil has started another round of layoffs affecting more employees this year as the oil and gas company began cutting people from its Texas-based location. The latest round of Exxon Mobil layoffs has been initiated after the Pioneer Natural merger. The job cuts have affected around 400 people from the Texas location.

According to a report by USA Today, Exxon Mobil had recently merged with another oil and gas company, Pioneer Natural. The report said that the Texas Workforce Commission announced the layoffs Adjustment and Retraining Notification on WARN notice about the layoff reductions were announced for five different locations in Texas cities. Boeing Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Giant Issues Layoff Notices to Over 400 Aerospace Labour Union Workers Amid Financial Struggles.

The Exxon Mobil layoffs will reportedly affect 397 employees at different locations, including Big Lake, Irving, and Midland. The announcement made in the WARN notice stated that the layoffs would be effective from December 31 to May 2026. The report highlighted that the biggest job impact would be at a store location in Hidden Ridge in Irving, which would cut 16 roles amid this.

When asked, Exxon Mobil reportedly said it would offer the impacted employees "transitional roles," but some employees took its offer down. The company said that its employment strategy did not change, and the success of the merger depended on Pioneer Natural's staff retention. It said that over 1,000 employees were offered the transitional part of the merger. AMD Layoffs: NVIDIA-Rival Faces Announces Laying Off 1,000 Employees From Global Workforce To Align Resources, Focus on AI Chip Development.

Exxon Mobil is one of the largest suppliers of a wide range of natural resources, including oil, gas, chemicals, lubricants, and so on. On October 11, 2023, the US-based company announced a merger with Pioneer Naturals in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 59.5 billion.

