New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and discussed the developments in Europe, West Asia, and Indo-Pacific.

Both leaders agreed to hold the first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue in the coming future.

Jaishankar, taking to X, said that they discussed the recent developments in Europe, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Kallas, who is also the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also took to X and said that both leaders spoke on the progress of security, trade, digital, and green transition.

"Delighted to speak with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of European Commission. Discussed developments in Europe, West Asia, and Indo-Pacific. Look forward to an early meeting," the Foreign Minister said.

"It was great talking to Dr S Jaishankar of India this morning. Global security challenges are interconnected. We will focus together to make progress on security, trade, digital, and green transition. We agreed to hold the first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue soon," the EU representative added.

The relationship between India and the European Union is based on shared values and principles such as democracy, rule of law, rules-based international order, and multilateralism. The ties are multifaceted and cover a broad spectrum of topics, including trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital connectivity, and agriculture.

India and the European Union have seen various interactions at a high level in recent times. The two had recently held the 5th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting on November 22 in Brussels.

During the meeting, it was observed that both sides underlined the importance of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in addressing global challenges. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. India welcomed the European Union's increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides emphasised that the rules-based international order must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India and the EU share a historic partnership, formalised in 2004 and marked by extensive cooperation in trade, climate action, and strategic affairs. The EU remains one of India's largest trading partners, with agreements like the TTC bolstering technological and economic ties. (ANI)

