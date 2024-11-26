Washington DC [US], November 26 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) on Tuesday issued a powerful statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, condemning the systemic violence faced by Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Turkic women under China's oppressive rule in East Xinjiang.

In a post on X, ETGE expressed its outrage, stating, "The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by condemning and exposing the widespread and deliberate genocidal violence faced by Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and Turkic women under China's brutal occupation of East Turkistan. For decades, East Turkistani women have endured forced abortions, sterilisations, systemic sexual violence, state-sponsored rape under the guise of forced "marriages," and torture--heinous crimes against humanity aimed at erasing their identity and humanity, along with the future of our nation."

The ETGE called for immediate international attention and action, urging governments, women's rights organisations, and activists to take decisive measures to stop the atrocities and hold China accountable. It stated, "The ETGE unequivocally condemns these atrocities and calls on the international community, including governments, women's rights organisations, and activists, to take decisive action. Restoring East Turkistan's independence is not only a moral imperative but the only path to safeguarding the freedoms, human rights, safety, and very existence of the East Turkistani people--especially its women."

The ETGE stressed that the violence faced by women in Xinjiang is a direct consequence of China's occupation and ongoing genocidal policies. ETGE stated, "Violence against women in East Turkistan is a direct consequence of Chinese occupation and genocide. On this day, we demand an end to China's prolonged genocidal violence against East Turkistani women."

The ongoing atrocities against the Uyghur Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang region continue to draw widespread international condemnation as reports of large-scale human rights abuses persist. The Chinese government has been accused of carrying out a systematic campaign of repression, involving mass arbitrary detentions, forced labour, forced assimilation, religious persecution, and cultural suppression aimed at eradicating the Uyghur identity.

According to reports, Uyghur women have been detained in "reeducation" camps along with men and children. These camps, which the Chinese government claims are vocational training centres, have been the sites of widespread abuse, including forced labour. Women are often subjected to hard labour, such as manufacturing goods under oppressive conditions, with little to no rights or protections. Many report physical and psychological torture during their detention. (ANI)

