Peshawar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least 50 people were killed and 20 others injured when several vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.****

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Targeting Dnipro City Launched by Moscow, Says Kyiv.

FGN87 CHINA-EXPORT-PROTECTION

**** China announces new policy measures to protect its exports from Trump's new tariff threat

Also Read | Nokia Announces 5-Year Expansion of Multi-Year Agreement To Supply Microsoft Azure With Data Center Routers and Switches.

Beijing: Gearing up to deal with the tough tariff increases by the incoming Trump administration in the US, China on Thursday announced new policy measures to back its export sector against “unreasonable foreign trade restrictions” and create a “good environment” for its exports. ****

FGN92 PAK-IMRAN-2NDLD ARREST

**** Pak anti-terrorism court grants five-day police remand of Imran Khan in vandalism case

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday granted a five-day police remand of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested formally by police hours after his bail in a corruption case was accepted. ****

FGN93 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD ARMY CHIEF

**** President Paudel confers Honorary General of Nepal Army to Indian Army chief

Kathmandu: Nepal's president Rramchandra Paudel conferred the Honorary Rank of the General of Nepal Army to Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas, here on Thursday afternoon. ****

FGN95 BIZ-LDALL ADANI

**** Gautam Adani charged with paying USD 265 mn bribe to Indian officials

New York/New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. ****

FGN47: COP29-CLIMATE-FINANCE-2NDLD DRAFT

****COP29 produces streamlined climate finance draft, but key issues remain

Baku (Azerbaijan): After an all-nighter, a draft text on the new climate finance package for the developing world dropped Thursday morning -- shrunk from 25 pages to 10, but the major sticking points remain.****

FGN30: US-BISHNOI-BROTHER

****Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol arrested in US, lodged in Iowa jail

Washington: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been arrested by US law enforcement authorities and is currently lodged in a prison in Iowa.****

FGN16: PM-2NDLD AWARD

****Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

Georgetown (Guyana): Guyana and Dominica have conferred their top awards on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his exceptional contributions to the global community and efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.****

FGN67: LD LANKA

****Sri Lankan President backs IMF package despite pre-election rhetoric to renegotiate it

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Thursday backed an International Monetary Fund bailout package despite pre-presidential election rhetoric to renegotiate with the global lender to water down tough conditions laid down for the recovery.****

FGN74: COP29-STIELL-APPEAL

****'Failure is not an option', says UN climate chief as nations remain far from agreement at COP29

Baku (Azerbaijan): UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Thursday issued a strong call for global unity and ambition to secure a groundbreaking finance goal to support climate action in the developing world, saying, "Failure is not an option."****

FGN78: PAK-IMRAN-PROTEST-LD SECURITY

****Pak government prepares for proposed protest by former PM Imran Khan's party on Nov 24

Islamabad: Pakistan's government has given a nod to the deployment of paramilitary forces in the national capital from Friday to spruce up security ahead of a planned protest by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Sunday.****

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)