What is BCCI Contract Salary for Men's Cricket Players in Grade A+, A, B and C As Per Annual Player Retainership 2024-25?

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced its central contracts for 2024-25 on Monday, April 21 and it has made the headlines. The biggest highlight of the BCCI Central Contracts list was the return of both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. The two players were excluded from the earlier BCCI Central Contracts list after they had failed to turn up for their domestic side and they have deservedly made a comeback after impressive performances in the last year. While Shreyas Iyer has been included in Grade B, Ishan Kishan has found a spot in Grade C. But what do these contracts mean? What are the salaries of the players as per these contracts? Let us take a look. ‘Comeback Ho Toh Aisa’ Fans React As Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return in BCCI Central Contracts for 2024–25.

Apart from the returns of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, the BCCI Central Contracts list also saw Rishabh Pant earn a promotion. The wicketkeeper-batter earlier was part of Grade B and has now been moved to Grade A. Meanwhile, new players like Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Akash Deep have been included in the BCCI Central Contracts list, while the likes of Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan have been left out. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not featured in the BCCI Central Contracts list for a second year running. Also, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players inthe Grade A+ category. Yuzvendra Chahal Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25, PBKS Spinner Misses Out for Second Time in a Row.

List of Players Included in BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25 (As per Grade)

Category Players Grade A+ Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Grade A Mohammad Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant Grade B Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal Grade C Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Player Salaries for Each Grade of BCCI Central Contracts 2024-25

Category Salaries Grade A+ Rs 7 crore Grade A Rs 5 crore Grade B Rs 3 crore Grade C Rs 1 crore

What is the Criteria for a Player to Earn a BCCI Central Contract?

Players under the BCCI Central Contracts list not just their annual salary depending on their grade, but also match fees and other incentives based on how they perform. Also, players who are centrally contracted by the BCCI will have access to the training facilities available at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. But what is the minimum requirement for a player to earn a central contract? As per the BCCI's guidelines, a player has to feature in three Tests, eight ODIs, or 10 T20Is in the said year.

