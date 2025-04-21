Ram Pothineni, the Telugu star, has recently been in the news for reasons other than his acting talents. Rumours of the Tollywood star dating Bhagyashri Borse have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The rumours first created a buzz online in February 2025, when reports suggested that Ram is in a relationship with the leading lady of his upcoming film, Bhagyashri Borse. The film is tentatively titled RAPO 22. However, the gossip is once again making headlines after eagle-eyed fans spotted similarities between the duo's recent social media posts. Is Ram Pothineni Dating Bhagyashri Borse? Netizens React to ‘RAPO 22′ Co-Stars’ Link-Up Rumours.

Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse Dating?

Ram Pothineni took to his Instagram handle on Saturday (April 19) and dropped a post featuring two sun-kissed pictures. The post was captioned, "I see you when I see you.. n I see you when I don’t ;)" On the other hand, Bhagyashri Borse also posted a stunning selfie of herself and captioned it "Hey cutie, don’t forget to glow with the flow ;)"

Ram Pothineni’s Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAm POthineni (@ram_pothineni)

Netizens reacting to the post were curious to know who the "cutie" here was. A user spotted a ring on the actress' finger and asked, "Ring? (crying emoji) Who is he?" to which she replied, "I bought :)". Another user wrote, "Ram and you dating?" ‘Double iSmart’ OTT Release: Ram Pothineni’s Film Now Streaming on Prime Video! Check Out the Available Languages for Online Viewing.

Bhagyashri Borse’s Latest IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashri Borse (@bhagyashriiborse)

Netizens React to Bhagyashri Borse’s Latest Insta Post

Instagram Comments

Ahem Ahem...

About ‘RAPO 22’

Ram Pothineni, who was last seen in Double iSmart, joined hands with director Mahesh Babu for his next, tentatively titled RAPO 22. The movie is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. In January 2025, the makers of the film dropped a stunning poster of the upcoming Telugu film, giving us a glimpse at the lead characters - Sagar (Ram) and Mahalakshmi (Bhagyashri). Going by the poster, the movie hints at a romantic storyline. An official title and release date for RAPO 22 is yet to be announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).