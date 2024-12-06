Beijing, Dec 6 (PTI) India and China agreed to take measures to further ease the situation at the borders while continuing to implement the October agreement to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh comprehensively, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said a day after talks in New Delhi.****

FGN54 LANKA-BUDGET **** Sri Lanka's interim budget passed unanimously

Colombo: The interim budget covering the first four months of 2025 was approved in parliament on Friday without a vote at the end of a two-day debate. ****

FGN56 PAK-KURRAM-CEASEFIRE **** Indefinite ceasefire agreement reached in Pakistan's volatile Kurram district

Peshawar: An indefinite ceasefire agreement was reached on Friday between two warring parties in northwest Pakistan's restive Kurram district, which has been rocked by sectarian violence, according to officials.

FGN48 PAK-BANGLA-FLIGHT **** Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh likely soon

Karachi: Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh will resume soon, Dhaka's Deputy High Commissioner here S M Mahbubul Alam has announced, a media report said on Friday. ****

FGN44: PAK-RUSSIA-FREIGHT TRAIN **** Freight train likely to link Pakistan, Russia; trial run begins in March: Pak minister

Islamabad: Russia and Pakistan are set to be linked by freight train line that will pass through Iran and Azerbaijan with the first trial run likely to take place in March next year, a Pakistan minister has said in an interview to Russia Today. ****

FGN42: PAK-SARABIA-LOAN **** Saudi Arabia extends USD 3 billion loan to Pakistan for another year

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has extended the USD 3 billion debt repayment period with Pakistan for another year after the cash-strapped nation could not pay the debt, the country's central bank has said. ****

FGN19: US-INDIA-SUBRAMANIAN **** India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors: K V Subramanian

Washington: Of the belief that India is headed to be a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, India's Executive Director at the IMF Dr K V Subramanian on Thursday said India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors. ****

