Zainab Raza Is Daughter of Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Claim

Karachi, December 6: Social media users are claiming that Lollywood actress and model Zainab Raza is the daughter of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. Zainab Raza, a stunning and talented Pakistani model and actor, has quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Known for her captivating presence, Zainab gained widespread recognition through her appearance on the popular reality show Tamasha 2. Her acting skills were further showcased in notable projects such as Takabbur and the hit film Paray Hut Love.

Zainab has now been caught in a controversy after claims circulating on social media suggest that she is the daughter of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. "Daughter of former president Pervez Musarraf, islamic republic of pakistan. Meanwhile they want poor women in black tent due to religious conditioning in India & raising slogans "pehle Hijab, phir Kitab," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79: Timeline of Pakistan's Former Military Ruler General's Engagement with India During His Reign.

Daughter of former president Parvez Musarraf, islamic republic of pakistan Meanwhile they want poor women in black tent due to religious conditioning in India & raising slogans "pehle Hijab, phir Kitab"😂 pic.twitter.com/6NngSYAsUI — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) December 5, 2024

However, Zainab Raza has refuted the claims that she is related to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. On “Good Morning Pakistan,” Zainab said, “There are a lot of rumours about me that are wrong. I am not a US return, and Musharraf is not at all my grandfather. Centre Giving Away INR 46,715 As Aid to Every Citizen? PIB Fact Check Debunks WhatsApp Message.

Pervez Musharraf, who served as President from 2001 to 2008, has a daughter, Ayla Musharraf, and there have been no public records or media reports confirming that Zainab Raza is a member of his immediate or extended family.

