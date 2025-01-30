New York, Jan 30 (AP) Former US Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for accepting bribes of cash and gold bars and serving as an agent of Egypt as he sold influence to businessmen eager to exploit his political power.

The sentence caps a remarkable downfall for Menendez, who was convicted last July of enriching himself through a variety of corrupt acts.

Prosecutors said that in exchange for the gold, thousands of dollars in cash and a luxury car, the Democrat tried to protect associates from criminal investigations, met with Egyptian intelligence officials and took steps to help that country access to millions of dollars in US military aid.

Earlier Wednesday, Judge Sidney H. Stein also sentenced two New Jersey businessmen convicted of paying bribes.

Menendez, 71, has promised to appeal. (AP)

