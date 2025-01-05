Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 5 (ANI): French Naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the French Carrier Strike Group, have arrived in Kerala's Kochi. The visit would enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and strengthen collaboration between the two navies.

During the visit, the Commanding Officers of the French Ships would interact with the senior hierarchy of Southern Naval Command, according to Indian Navy PRO.

The visit includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges( SMEE). The visit of the French ships aims to further strengthen ties and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.

In a post on X, PRO Defence Kochi wrote, "French Naval ships FS Forbin and Alsace, part of the French CSG, are visiting #Kochi. The visit aims to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding & strengthen collaboration between the two Navies."

Earlier, the French carrier strike group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, made stopovers in Goa, Kochi on Friday as part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25

Currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, the CSG is conducting joint training with regional allies, including India, ahead of its participation in multinational exercises such as La Perouse in the Indonesian zone and Pacific Steller in the Pacific Ocean.

During Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, the Charles de Gaulle CSG and Indian navy ships will take part in the 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise. The aim of this aero-naval training is to develop interoperability between our two navies and to prepare crews to deal with a multi-milieu threat (air, surface, submarine) as part of a coalition.

India has been France's foremost strategic partner since 1998, and the excellent Indo-French military cooperation is characterised by numerous bilateral exercises such as Shakti on land, Varuna at sea and Garuda in the air.

India also plays host for numerous operational stopovers made by French Navy vessels, accounting for 16 port calls since 2022. As resident nations of the Indian Ocean, France and India regularly cooperate to contribute to maritime safety in the region. (ANI)

