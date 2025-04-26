A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Express allegedly slapped Mahmad Basha Attar, a Koppal-bound passenger, after he requested the TTE to speak in Kannada during a ticket check in Bengaluru. Attar reported that the TTE, who insisted he only spoke Hindi, seized and threw away Attar’s phone when he began recording the incident. Co-passengers confirmed Attar had only asked for Kannada communication, but the TTE threatened legal action and refused to listen, escalating tensions over language use on Karnataka trains. The incident has reignited demands for Kannada-speaking staff, with activists condemning the insensitivity towards the state language and urging South Western Railway to address the issue. ‘Speak in Hindi If You Want To Stay in Bengaluru’: Man Yells at Auto Driver, Asks Him to Speak in Hindi, Video Goes Viral.

Hindi vs Kannada

An incident involving a Travelling Ticket Examiner (#TTE) on train no. 16591 Mysuru-Hubballi Hampi Express has come to light. The TTE allegedly slapped a #Koppal-bound passenger in #Bengaluru on Thursday night. This follows a report of an Air Force official reportedly attacking… pic.twitter.com/HxuKjkxKW4 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 26, 2025

