Goma (Congo), Jan 24 (AP) The governor of eastern Congo's North-Kivu province died from injuries sustained on the front line Thursday as M23 rebels close in on Goma, authorities said on Friday.

M23 made significant territorial gains in recent weeks, encircling Goma, which has around 2 million people and is a regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

The circumstances around the death of Maj. Gen Peter Cirimwami remain unclear but Cirimwami, who led army operations in the restive North Kivu, visited troops on the front line in Kasengezi, around 13 kilometers (8 miles) from Goma, on the day of his death.

His death was confirmed by a governmental source, a military source and a UN source Friday, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter publicly.

On Thursday, panic spread in Goma as rebels took control of Sake, a town only 27 kilometers (16 miles) from the provincial capital and one of the last main routes into the city still under government control, according to the UN chief. (AP)

