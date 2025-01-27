Tel Aviv [Israel], January 27 (ANI/TPS): The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of the terrorist organization of the terrorist organization Hamas in Tulkarm, Abu Atiwi, using an Air Force aircraft: As part of the operation in the Judea and Samaria Division, the security forces began to act a short time ago to counter terrorism in Tulkarm.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that it eliminated the head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Tulkarm, Abu Atiwi, in an air strike.

Abu Atiwi was involved in a large number of shooting attacks said the IDF, including a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle at the Ramin intersection in Samaria that was carried out on July 16, 2024, in which three Israeli civilians were injured.

In addition, as part of the operation to counter terrorism in the Judea and Samaria Division, many forces of the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Border Police began operating a short time ago to counter terrorism in Tulkarm. (ANI/TPS)

